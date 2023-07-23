Browns WR Amari Cooper day-to-day after tweaking “something” during practice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is considered day-to-day after tweaking “something” during practice, per GM Andrew Berry. It is considered a minor injury and is reportedly unrelated to Cooper's core muscle surgery earlier in the offseason. There is ample time for him to get ready for the regular season, but he does run the risk of not being available for the team’s first preseason game against the New York Jets on Thursday, August 3 in this year’s Hall of Fame Game.

Cooper is heading into his second season with the Cleveland Browns. He was drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the (then) Oakland Raiders. Cooper spent four seasons with the team before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2018 season. He was re-signed by the team and spent three full seasons with the Cowboys. Amid cap space issues, Cooper was traded to the Browns in the 2022 offseason for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 6th round pick swap.

In his first season with Cleveland, Cooper played in all 17 games and brought in 78 of his 132 targets for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. He played the first part of the season without quarterback Deshaun Watson who was serving his suspension. Cooper has had another season of working with Watson and is expected to have a big year. If he were to miss any time, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie Cedric Tillman would be expected to step up.