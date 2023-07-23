Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney tweaks his knee during training camp, sits rest of practice

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says that wide receiver Kadarius Toney tweaked his knee during Sunday’s training camp practice. The injury came during a special teams drill and caused the wideout to miss the rest of practice. With it being so early in camp, Toney should be able to fully recover with plenty of time to get ready for the regular season, barring a surprise ligament issue.

Toney was drafted with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He brought in 39 of his 57 targets for 420 yards in his rookie season. Whether it was usage or another reason, Toney fell out of favor with the team and was traded to Kansas City last season. He played seven games with the Chiefs and caught 14 of his 17 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Toney played behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster among wide receivers and behind tight end Travis Kelce in the passing game. MVS and Kelce are back, but Smith-Schuster signed with the New England Patriots in free agency. There is an opportunity to take over as the WR2 in this high-octane offense between Toney, Skyy Moore and rookie Rashee Rice.