Report: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo passed physical on Sunday

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his team physical on Sunday, July 23, per Adam Schefter. In the offseason, Garoppolo initially signed a 3-year, $67.5 million deal with the Raiders. He then failed his physical in March, which prompted Las Vegas to take back his $11.25 million signing bonus and convert it into his base salary, assuming he could eventually pass a physical. Luckily for Jimmy G and the Raiders, he passed his physical and avoids the Physical Unable to Perform list.

Garoppolo was expected to be the backup to Trey Lance on the San Francisco 49ers. After Lance broke his ankle in Week 2, Jimmy G took over as the starter. He then suffered a foot injury in Week 13 of the 2022 season that was expected to sideline him for the rest of the season. Garoppolo avoided a Lisfranc injury and surgery but was still unable to return during the season. This foot injury was the main complication that caused him to fail his March physical.

If Garoppolo had failed this physical, there was a growing concern that he could be cut for the Raiders to save on the massive contract they signed him to. It didn’t guarantee he would be, especially because the depth chart consists of Brian Hoyer, Chase Gabers and rookie Aidan O’Connell.

Las Vegas can head into training camp with its starting quarterback cleared for activity. With only three preseason games, Garoppolo could still be eased into the season and may see limited game action until Week 1 of the regular season. Still, he can start building that rapport with Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow as they try to muster a competitive offense to stay relevant in a tough AFC West.