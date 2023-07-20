Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco says he will be at full strength by team’s first game on Sept. 7

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has said that he expects to be back at full strength in time for the team’s first game of the season. The reigning Super Bowl champs will kick off the regular season by hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7. Pacheco had hand and shoulder surgeries that caused him to miss all of the team’s offseason practices.

Isiah Pacheco says he feels great, taking it one day at a time with the coaching staff. He said he will “absolutely” be 100% by Week 1 vs. Lions. pic.twitter.com/NzIidrfwgY — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 20, 2023

Pacheco is coming off a solid rookie year where he cemented himself as the starting running back in the high-octane Kansas City offense. He was drafted with the 251st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pacheco led the team with 830 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 170 carries over 17 games. He added 130 more yards on 13 receptions.

If Pacheco’s return from the injury sees him either miss time in the regular season or take a step back in the offense, Chiefs faithful will recognize some familiar faces. Jerick McKinnon returned as the backup after logging nine receiving touchdowns a year ago. Clyde Edwards-Helaire dealt with his own injuries last season and will enter the final year of his rookie contract after being a first round pick in 2020.