Jets placed RB Breece Hall on PUP list to start training camp

New York Jets RB Breece Hall was placed on the PUP list to begin training camp on Wednesday. Hall, 22, is coming off a torn ACL that caused him to miss most of his rookie season in 2022. He was present at OTAs in June for the Jets, who enter a crucial season under head coach Robert Saleh. WR Randall Cobb and TE C.J. Ozumah were also placed on the PUP list. They can be activated off the list at any time. If Hall (or the others) were to start the regular season on said list, they’d be in line to miss games.

This isn’t a surprising move for Hall given he’s coming off major knee surgery. The second-year back was injured after seven games for New York. Prior to the injury, Hall had scored in four straight games and appeared to be hitting his stride. The injury was a big setback but Hall is still expected to enter the season as the No. 1 back for the Jets, who added QB Aaron Rodgers during the offseason.

As far as impact, as long as Hall can come back in some capacity during camp, he’ll be ready for the regular season. If not, Hall could miss the first four games of the regular season. That would leave the Jets with Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda on the depth chart. If Hall misses time, Carter and Knight would likely share the backfield. You’d think Abanikanda would need to show a lot as a rookie to get playing time out the gate.

Hall finished 2022 with 463 yards and four TDs on 80 carries in seven games, adding 19 receptions. Had Hall played out the entire season, he likely would have finished as one of the top fantasy football backs in the NFL. That’s the kind of upside Hall has but the ACL tear is always a tough one for RBs to bounce back from.