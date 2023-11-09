Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell limited Thursday ahead of Week 10 vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns in an important AFC North matchup in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Ravens have some concerning names on the injury report including rookie running back Keaton Mitchell. Despite being a full participant on Wednesday, Mitchell was listed as limited on Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

Some less-than-ideal Ravens injury news:



WR Rashod Bateman (back), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) were all limited today in practice. They were full-go Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/UMuysphqqb — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 9, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

The Ravens lost starting running back JK Dobbins for the year early in the season, which has led to the team going with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the backfield. Mitchell missed the beginning of the season due to an injury but has worked his way into the backfield mix for Baltimore. You likely weren’t starting him in 12-team leagues or smaller, but he is an interesting deep-league flex play, and a DFS dart throw if he is active.

Edwards still feels like the Ravens running back to play this week, but you’re hoping for a touchdown against a tough defensive line. If Mitchell isn’t active, you can sub in Hill in those big league lineups, but know that it is risky.