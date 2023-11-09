Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson “pretty sure” he will play Week 10 vs. Saints

The Minnesota Vikings will play the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Vikings saw star wide receiver Justin Jefferson return to the field in practice this week, but he isn’t expected to play this week. Minnesota’s other significant injury is tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is dealing with a rib and oblique issue. It’s still early in the week, but Hockenson says he is “pretty sure” he will play this week.

T.J Hockenson is definitely still affected by his rib/oblique injury but says he is pretty sure he’ll play Sunday. “That’s the plan,” he said. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 9, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Hockenson enters the week as the overall TE3 in half-PPR leagues. He has 547 yards and three touchdowns on 60 receptions. Despite playing in four more games, Hockenson still has fewer yards than Jefferson, but Hock has 21 more targets and 19 more receptions than the next player on the Vikings. You will play Hockenson in your Week 10 fantasy football lineups if he is active.

If Hockenson sits, Josh Oliver is the likeliest to take over as the starting tight end. He could be an interesting DFS play, but with only a handful of teams on bye, you should be able to find someone with a better matchup.