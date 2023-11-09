Khalil Hebert injury: What status means for Week 10

The Chicago Bears take on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. They will be without their starting quarterback, Justin Fields, once again. And they appear to be without their starting running back once again, as Khalil Herbert, who was listed as questionable, is unlikely to play, per Tom Pelissero.

Herbert went on I.R. after spraining his ankle and practiced in full this week after his 21-day return window started, but Pelissero says Herbert needs a bit more ramp up time and the short week likely didn’t help. That means we should once again see D’Onta Foreman get the nod as lead back.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 10

Herbert’s loss will be a gain for those rostering Foreman in fantasy. Foreman has looked good in relief of Herbert and now he gets a great matchup with the Panthers, who rank second to last in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Add in the fact that the Panthers average just 17.5 points per game and Foreman should get plenty of opportunities.