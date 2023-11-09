Tee Higgins not participating in Thursday practice ahead of Week 10 vs. Texans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury and did not participate in practice on Thursday ahead of their Week 10 battle against the Houston Texans this Sunday. He was not spotted during the open portion of practice to the media and was seen walking up to the field without his jersey.

Higgins was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, so this is something to watch heading into the weekend.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins walk out to practice but not participating pic.twitter.com/ymwhzP5X4Y — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 9, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins just walked to the practice field in street clothes.



Higgins moving gingerly on the hamstring. #Bengals | @WLWT — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) November 9, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Higgins’ status is something to monitor throughout the weekend as Thursday’s setback isn’t a good sign for the Bengals. After a slow start to the season, His production has ticked up these past two weeks, catching 13 targets for 179 yards as Cincy has quickly turned its season around. If he does end up missing Sunday’s game, that will open up more targets for both Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.