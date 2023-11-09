 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tee Higgins not participating in Thursday practice ahead of Week 10 vs. Texans

Tee Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury. We break down what it means for Week 10 and beyond.

By Nick Simon
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury and did not participate in practice on Thursday ahead of their Week 10 battle against the Houston Texans this Sunday. He was not spotted during the open portion of practice to the media and was seen walking up to the field without his jersey.

Higgins was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, so this is something to watch heading into the weekend.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Higgins’ status is something to monitor throughout the weekend as Thursday’s setback isn’t a good sign for the Bengals. After a slow start to the season, His production has ticked up these past two weeks, catching 13 targets for 179 yards as Cincy has quickly turned its season around. If he does end up missing Sunday’s game, that will open up more targets for both Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.

