Bears RB D’Onta Foreman returns to the field in Week 10 vs. Panthers

Update: Foreman was reportedly getting looked at for an ankle injury. He returned on Chicago’s first drive of the second half, bringing in another reception for no gain.

The Chicago Bears are taking on the Carolina Panthers to kick off Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. It’s a bit of a revenge game for starting running back D’Onta Foreman, who played with Carolina last season. Unfortunately, it appears he picked up an injury and has gone into the medical tent for further evaluation.

D'Onta Foreman is in the medical tent. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 10, 2023

We will have to wait to see what the injury is, but Foreman’s reaction suggests it may not be good. Or, he could just be frustrated with how the first half of the game has gone thus far.

D’Onta Foreman throwing his helmet on the sideline. Welp. pic.twitter.com/6hrD7FGDzt — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) November 10, 2023

Foreman has 10 carries for 39 yards against his former team. He brought in his lone reception for 12 additional yards. While he is sidelined, the Bears could go with a combination of Roschon Johnson and Darrynton Evans. The former impressed early in the season but has fallen out of favor as Foreman has taken over the backfield while the team awaits the return of Khalil Herbert from injured reserve.

