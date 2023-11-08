Tracking notable fantasy football injuries for Wednesday, Week 10

We are now entering Week 10 of the NFL season, which means fantasy football leagues are heading down the home stretch. This time of the year players are wearing down or coming back from injured reserve or just taking more rest days.

We’ll take a look at the injury reports coming in for Wednesday, the start of official practice for all teams, except for those on bye or on Monday Night Football. This week, the Bills and Broncos play on MNF and will start their official practices on Thursday.

We’ll have some powerhouse offenses on bye this week, as the Chiefs, Dolphins, Eagles, and Rams all take a mini-vacation.

Wednesday, Week 10, NFL injury news

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields, Bears vs. Panthers

Fields won’t play on Thursday Night Football after getting a doubtful designation. UDFA Tyson Bagent will get the call once again.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals vs. Falcons

Murray hasn’t played since December 12, 2022, but is finally expected to return to the field in this matchup. He was activated off IR at the start of the week, per Adam Schefter.

Deshaun Watson, Browns at Ravens

Cleveland released its pre-practice injury report and notably quarterback Deshaun Watson wasn’t included.

Running backs

Aaron Jones, Packers at Steelers

Jones was limited on Wednesday with his hamstring, but that’s not out of the norm at this point. He was finally back to full capacity last week and appears on track to be full go against the Steelers.

David Montgomery, Lions at Chargers

Montgomery practiced in full on Wednesday and is set to return against the Chargers. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will lose touches in Montgomery’s return.

Khalil Herbert, Bears vs. Panthers (TNF)

Herbert has yet to be elevated to the 53-man roster as he returns from his ankle injury, but he is listed as questionable to play on TNF. This is a great matchup with the Panthers, so it’s worth keeping an eye on his status, especially if you want to play D’Onta Foreman this week.

Dameon Pierce, Texans at Bengals

Pierce once again was not practicing on Wednesday with an ankle injury, per Aaron Wilson. Devin Singletary took over the lead role last week against the Buccaneers with Pierce out.

James Conner, Cardinals vs. Falcons

Conner’s 21-day practice window opens today, per Tom Pelissero. We’ll see how things go this week, but he has a chance to return against the Falcons.

Wide receivers

Tee Higgins, Bengals vs. Texans

Higgins was listed as limited with a hamstring injury on Wednesday. Unless he suffered the injury in practice, this is likely nothing to worry about. If he is limited again or even worse, out on Thursday, then we can worry.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers at Jaguars

Samuel missed two games and the bye week with his shoulder injury and now appears ready to return after practicing in full on Wednesday.

Josh Downs, Colts at Patriots

Downs left Week 9’s game with a knee injury and didn’t practice on Wednesday with that knee injury.He appears to be truly questionable at this point to face the Patriots. Isaiah McKenzie saw the most added work after Downs left.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings vs. Saints

Jefferson’s 21-day practice window has been opened and he’ll return to practices this week ahead of a matchup with the Saints, per Ian Rapoport. At this point it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll return for this game, but he will need to return before the 21-days is up for eligibility to play again this season.

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals vs. Texans

Chase took a hard fall on his back against the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. He may not practice Wednesday, but if he does, he will be limited, per head coach Zac Taylor.

Drake London, Falcons at Cardinals

London will return to practice on Wednesday, per Arthur Smith. It sounds like he has a decent chance to play this week.

Nico Collins, Texans at Bengals

UPDATE: Collins did end up getting a limited practice in with a calf injury. That’s a good sign for his availability this week.

Collins didn’t practice on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson. At this point there is no word on why he didn’t practice, so we’ll wait on the injury report.

Curtis Samuel, Commanders at Seahawks

Samuel was practicing on Wednesday, per Zach Selby. Samuel missed last week’s game against the Patriots with a toe injury.

Christian Watson, Packers at Steelers

Watson practiced in full on Wednesday and appears set to play as usual after sustaining multiple injuries in Week 9.

K.J. Osborn, Vikings vs. Saints

Osborn didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a concussion. He appears likely to sit out this week against the Chargers.

Zay Jones, Jaguars vs. 49ers

Jones returned to a limited practice on Wednesday. He’s been out the last three games and a bye week with a knee injury. His status is still up in the air for Week 10.

Tight ends

David Njoku, Browns at Ravens

Njoku is not practicing on Wednesday due to a knee injury. At the moment this isn’t very concerning as he hasn’t often been practicing on Wednesdays. Still, worth monitoring moving forward.

T,J. Hockenson, Vikings vs. Saints

Hockenson was limited with a ribs injury on Wednesday. Getting a limited practice in on Wednesday is a good sign for his availability this week. He’s been playing through injuries of late, but still getting good usage for fantasy football.