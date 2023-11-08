Ja’Marr Chase not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 10 vs. Texans

Update, Nov. 8 — Chase was expected to be limited in practice if he could do anything. It turns out that he wasn’t spotted at practice and is seemingly going to rest to begin the practice week.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (back) is not at practice during today’s open period. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 8, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Houston Texans in Week 10 of the NFL season. The offense could look a little different this week if they are missing top wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He is dealing with a back injury and is expected to be limited in practice on Wednesday, if he is even able to practice.

Zac Taylor on Ja'Marr Chase's Wednesday practice plan: "He will be limited, if he does anything today." — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) November 8, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Chase is Cincinnati’s best wide receiver. He has 697 yards on 64 receptions with four touchdowns in eight games. Chase leads the team in all categories and would be very tough to replace if he is sidelined. The Bengals would then turn to a mix of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin trying to take up the slack. Cincy also rosters tight end Irv Smith Jr., but he hasn’t been able to adjust to his new team. Chase missing the game may force Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw closer to the line of scrimmage, benefitting Smith Jr. For now though, all eyes will be on Chase’s progress through practice this week.