Falcons WR Drake London returning to practice Wednesday ahead of Week 10 vs. Cardinals

We break down the news that Drake London is dealing with a groin injury. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.

By Teddy Ricketson
Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons jogs off the field after his helmet knocked off during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Falcons 28-23. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Arizona Cardinals in a battle of the birds in Week 10. Atlanta’s offense underwent a change as Taylor Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback. Heinicke may get his No. 1 wide receiver back as Drake London is expected back at practice on Wednesday. He missed the team’s last game due to a groin injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

London has played in eight games this season. He is Atlanta’s top wide receiver, bringing in 37 of his 57 targets for 438 yards and two touchdowns. London is a solid option for larger PPR leagues if he is active based on the target share he gets. If he doesn’t play, some combination of Mack Hollins and Van Jefferson will likely lead the Atlanta passing attack along with Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith and running back Bijan Robinson.

