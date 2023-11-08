Dameon Pierce not practicing ahead of Week 10 vs. Bengals

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the Texans’ Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pierce is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him sidelined in Houston’s comeback win over the Buccaneers last week.

#Texans running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) not practicing today @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 8, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Pierce was already losing snaps to backup running back Devin Singletary when healthy, and with Pierce limited or out, we can expect to see Singletary continue to carry the majority of the load in the backfield. Singletary was the primary back last week, but he did not get very far, adding just 26 yards on 13 carries in the pass-heavy win. It was the same story for Singletary in Week 8, as well, adding just 30 yards over 10 carries. Singletary is averaging 3.4 yards per carry this season, and Pierce is averaging 3.0.

If you’re looking to put fantasy stock into the Texans, the pass game seems to be the way to go, particularly after CJ Stroud’s record-breaking performance last week.