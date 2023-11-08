Colts WR Josh Downs doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 10 vs. Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts will face the New England Patriots in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Colts are coming off a win against the Carolina Panthers, but they didn’t come out unscathed. Wide receiver Josh Downs was questionable for the game with a knee injury and seemingly re-aggravated the injury. While Wednesday’s practice was only a walkthrough, it was estimated that the knee injury would’ve kept Downs from practicing.

With today's walk-through, Wednesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. pic.twitter.com/kRVc3OCS81 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 8, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Downs is having a solid rookie season. He has played in nine games and has 483 yards and two touchdowns on 41 receptions. Downs plays alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and is a reliable option for backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. The Colts, despite losing Anthony Richardson for the season and not having Jonathan Taylor for the first four weeks of the season, have a 4-5 record heading into this week. Downs is a great PPR option in 12-team leagues or larger if he is active.

If Downs misses the game, Pittman Jr. is the only Indy wide receiver I would trust. Alec Pierce could be an interesting DFS play, but he would be too risky to start in a fantasy football lineup.