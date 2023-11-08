 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts WR Josh Downs doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 10 vs. Patriots

We break down the news that Josh Downs has a knee injury. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.

By Teddy Ricketson
Josh Downs #1 of the Indianapolis Colts in action in the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will face the New England Patriots in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Colts are coming off a win against the Carolina Panthers, but they didn’t come out unscathed. Wide receiver Josh Downs was questionable for the game with a knee injury and seemingly re-aggravated the injury. While Wednesday’s practice was only a walkthrough, it was estimated that the knee injury would’ve kept Downs from practicing.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Downs is having a solid rookie season. He has played in nine games and has 483 yards and two touchdowns on 41 receptions. Downs plays alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and is a reliable option for backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. The Colts, despite losing Anthony Richardson for the season and not having Jonathan Taylor for the first four weeks of the season, have a 4-5 record heading into this week. Downs is a great PPR option in 12-team leagues or larger if he is active.

If Downs misses the game, Pittman Jr. is the only Indy wide receiver I would trust. Alec Pierce could be an interesting DFS play, but he would be too risky to start in a fantasy football lineup.

