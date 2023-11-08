Texans WR Nico Collins limited Wednesday ahead of Week 10 vs. Bengals

Update, Nov. 8 — Initially, it was reported that Collins didn’t practice on Wednesday, but on the team’s official injury report, he was listed as limited with a calf injury.

The longest injury report I’ve seen from the Texans all year.



Expect a lot of “next man up” pic.twitter.com/Tc5tNkX8PB — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) November 8, 2023

The Houston Texans will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 of the NFL season. Houston is trying to end its rebuild early as rookie quarterback CJ Stroud continues to acclimate to the league. He has been relying on wide receiver Nico Collins in the passing game, but Collins is beginning the week not practicing. It could just be a day of rest, but for now, there is at least some concern he could miss this week’s game.

#Texans wide receiver Nico Collins didn't practice along with Will Anderson Jr. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 8, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Collins has played all eight games for Houston to this point in the season. He has 631 yards and four touchdowns on 36 receptions. Collins has become a reliable weapon for the Texans after being overshadowed in the passing game to begin his career. He complements rookie wideout Tank Dell well, and if Collins is active, you can start him in 10-team fantasy football leagues or larger. If he is unable to play, it would boost Dell that much more and give veteran wide receiver Robert Woods some big-league flex appeal if he can return from injury. If not, Noah Brown gets another shot at good humbers.