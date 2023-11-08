Vikings WR Justin Jefferson not expected back in Week 10 vs. Saints

Update, Nov. 8 — Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said that the timeline for Jefferson’s return has already been set, and it would be a “little aggressive” for him to play this week.

Kevin O’Connell said the #Vikings will work Justin Jefferson back on a “pre-set timeline.” O’Connell said he thought Jefferson playing this week would be “a little aggressive.” So likely no Jefferson vs. the Saints. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) November 8, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. While the focal point has been on new quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who pulled off an unexpected win in Week 9, the Minnesota faithful has more to look forward to this week. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has had his 21-day practice window opened, and he is expected to return to practice this week.

There is no rush for Justin Jefferson, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. But being back on the practice field this week is a sign that his timing is coming... for a suddenly surging Minnesota team. https://t.co/wTDFt4qTBK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

The Vikings shouldn’t be in a hurry to rush back Jefferson. While he is definitely their best wide receiver, Minnesota has benefitted from tight end T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison. The duo have stepped up in Jefferson’s absence and helped the Vikings to a 5-4 record with their playoff hopes alive.

Jefferson has only played in five games, compared to nine for his teammates, and still leads the team in receiving yards with 571. He has 36 receptions and three touchdowns. Whenever Jefferson is ready to take the field again, he will be an instant boost to the pass-catchers and should help whoever the Vikings decide to put under center.