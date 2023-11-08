 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson not expected back in Week 10 vs. Saints

We break down the news that Justin Jefferson had his practice window opened. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Update, Nov. 8Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said that the timeline for Jefferson’s return has already been set, and it would be a “little aggressive” for him to play this week.

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. While the focal point has been on new quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who pulled off an unexpected win in Week 9, the Minnesota faithful has more to look forward to this week. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has had his 21-day practice window opened, and he is expected to return to practice this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

The Vikings shouldn’t be in a hurry to rush back Jefferson. While he is definitely their best wide receiver, Minnesota has benefitted from tight end T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison. The duo have stepped up in Jefferson’s absence and helped the Vikings to a 5-4 record with their playoff hopes alive.

Jefferson has only played in five games, compared to nine for his teammates, and still leads the team in receiving yards with 571. He has 36 receptions and three touchdowns. Whenever Jefferson is ready to take the field again, he will be an instant boost to the pass-catchers and should help whoever the Vikings decide to put under center.

