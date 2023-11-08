When will Dolphins RB De’Von Achane return from IR?

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane sustained a knee injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants and has been on injured reserve since October 11. Before the injury, he had amassed 527 all-purpose yards over just four games.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said rookie RB De’Von Achane (knee) has had no setbacks and it sounds like he’s on track to return off injured reserve in Week 11 when team is back from bye.



Remember speedy Achane averaged 12.1 yards per carry & totaled 527 yards in 4 games. Big boost. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 6, 2023

When is De’Von Achane expected to return?

Achane is expected to return in Week 11, per Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins have a bye in Week 10, and Week 11 will mark the fifth Sunday since Achane was originally placed on IR. The Dolphins will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 on Sunday, November 18.

How will he impact the Dolphins backfield for fantasy football?

Getting Achane back will be a massive boost for the Dolphins backfield. Before his injury, he was averaging 12.1 yards per carry over four games and had added up seven touchdowns — five rushing and two receiving.

While Raheem Mostert has been holding up decently well in the Dolphins’ rushing game, the return of Achane will mark a major game-changer going forward as Miami eyes the AFC East title in the second half of the regular season. We can expect to see Achane return to a significant role in the backfield, and he should be an immediate fantasy earner in Week 11.