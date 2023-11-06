Khalil Herbert designated to return from IR ahead of Week 10 vs. Panthers

The Chicago Bears announced on Monday that running back Khalil Herbert has been designated to return from injured reserve ahead of their Week 10 showdown against the Carolina Panthers this Thursday. Herbert suffered an ankle injury in their Week loss to the Washington Commanders last month and was subsequently placed on IR, where he missed the next four contest.

The third-year tailback was beginning to hit his stride prior to the injury, rushing for 103 yards and catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 before racking up 76 rushing yards in the Commanders game where he was injured.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

This is a positive development for the Bears to get one of their primary offensive weapons back on the field for Thursday. Even with his return, one can expect him to split carries with backup D’Onta Foreman, who did a good job holding down the fort in his absence. Foreman has tallied 287 rushing yards and two touchdowns heading into Thursday’s showdown.