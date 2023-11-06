Kyler Murray expected to start ahead of Week 10 vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals may have their starting quarterback back on the field in Week 10 as they prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons. Kyler Murray has missed the first nine weeks of the season as he continues to rehab an ACL tear sustained last season, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Murray is expected to start on Sunday if practice goes well this week.

Jonathan Gannon announces Kyler Murray will start for the #AZCardinals Sunday vs the #Falcons, IF all goes well in practice this week. Gannon says Murray will take the reps with starters this week. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) November 6, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Murray has not yet taken the field in 2023, so it’s hard to say how he’ll look upon returning. Josh Dobbs started for most of the season, and Clayton Tune took the field in Week 9 after Dobbs was traded to Minnesota. The Cardinals have won just a single game this season.

If Murray returns in full force, we could see an uptick in action for Hollywood Brown. WR Michael Wilson is out, so tight end Trey McBride could see some fantasy action, as could Rondale Moore. However, don’t rush into this Cardinals team quite yet — Murray may show that he needs time to adjust back to his starting position.