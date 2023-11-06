David Montgomery trending towards returning in Week 10 vs. Chargers

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated on Monday that running back David Montgomery is trending towards returning for their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. Montgomery suffered an injury to his ribs in their Week 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ended up missing the next two games.

The Lions were off on a bye last week, so that gave him some extra time to heal up heading into the second half of the season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Montgomery’s potential return this week would be a huge relief for both the Lions and fantasy managers alike. He was a top five fantasy running back prior to the injury, rushing for 385 yards and six touchdowns through five games. He should return to his role as the primary ballcarrier in Detroit, but one would imagine rookie backup Jamyr Gibbs will get more touches after breaking off 152 yards against the Raiders in Week 8.