Justin Fields limited in practice ahead of Week 10 vs. Panthers

Chicago Bears quarterback remains limited in practice this week and is considered day-to-day ahead of the Bears’ Week 10 Thursday night matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Fields has not played a game since he sustained a thumb injury in Week 6. Tyson Bagent has been starting at QB in Fields’ absence, and the Bears have gone 1-2 in the three-week stretch with Bagent under center.

Justin Fields remains limited in practice. Bears coach Matt Eberflus calls him day-to-day and the team will see on Wednesday where he stands for Thursday night against Carolina. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 6, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

We can expect to see more of the same if Fields remains out. Bagent has passed for three touchdowns and five interceptions as a starter. Cole Kmet, DJ Moore, and Darnell Mooney have each seen plenty of action in different games with Bagent starting, but none have been a consistent top target for the backup quarterback.

The Panthers have won just a single game this season, and the Bears have just two wins under their belts. This game won’t be pretty, but a struggling Panthers defense could set some Chicago receivers up for success.