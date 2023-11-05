Report: Chargers adding WR Joshua Palmer to IR, will miss at least four games

The Los Angeles Chargers are adding wide receiver Joshua Palmer to injured reserve, per Tom Pelissero. He will miss at least the next four games, including Monday night against the New York Jets. In a corresponding move, Los Angeles has activated Jalen Guyton from the physically unable to perform list.

Palmer had taken over in the offense for the injured Mike Williams. The latter suffered a torn ACL earlier this season that ended his 2023 campaign early. Palmer has 377 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions over seven games. He is Los Angeles’ second-best wide receiver behind Keenan Allen.

Palmer’s injury likely paves the way for rookie wideout Quentin Johnston to see more playing time. Allen will likely be the most-targeted WR, with running back Austin Ekeler, tight end Gerald Everett and then Johnston being the next likeliest targets for quarterback Justin Herbert. Despite the injury, Los Angeles will likely remain pass-heavy in their offensive approach.