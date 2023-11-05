Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle returns in first quarter in Week 9 vs. Chiefs

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle was forced to go to the medical tent in the first quarter of Week 9 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday morning in Germany. Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert appeared to land on Waddle’s leg during a play. The wide receiver had to leave the game and was being tended to by trainers. The Chiefs scored on their first drive to go up 7-0 on Miami. Waddle is being deemed questionable to return to the game due to a knee injury.

Jaylen Waddle injury updates

Update — Waddle is back in the game so crisis averted for now. We’ll monitor his status the rest of the way. The Dolphins made him questionable and got him back in the next drive, which is surprising.

If Waddle is unable to return to the game, it’s a hit to Miami’s offense. It also could be beneficial to some fantasy football managers. WR Tyreek Hill may get blanketed the rest of the game but should also get a ton of targets. WRs Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Braxton Berrios should see more snaps and targets as a result of Waddle’s injury. Might we even see more Chase Claypool? It’s possible. The Dolphins trailing early means QB Tua Tagovailoa should be busy. This game could also get out of hand fast if the Chiefs keep scoring.