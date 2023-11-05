Puka Nacua is ACTIVE for Week 9 vs. Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is active for their Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Nacua is dealing with knee swelling that kept him limited at practice this week. He’s been on the injury report a few times this season, but he’s always been able to give it a go.

Nacua might be the biggest surprise of this season. The rookie wide receiver has 61 receptions for 795 yards and two touchdowns. Everybody expected Cooper Kupp to breakout this season after dealing with injuries last year. With Kupp starting this season on IR, Matthew Stafford found a favorite in Nacua. It wouldn't surprise me to see him take a step back statistically with Stafford out.

I would stay away from Nacua in fantasy this week. With Brett Rypien starting at quarterback, I expect this to be a Cooper Kupp week in the passing game. Rypien doesn't have the connection with Nacua that Stafford does. Nacua has also benefited from the amount of times that the Rams have thrown the ball this season. With Rypien starting, I wouldn't expect the Rams to be throwing the ball very much.