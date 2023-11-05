Matthew Stafford injury: What status means for Week 9

Game status update: Matthew Stafford has been ruled inactive. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien will start in his place against the Packers.

Game day update: The Rams don’t expect Matthew Stafford to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter. He hasn’t been ruled out, but the team will start Brett Rypien and give Stafford an extra week with their bye next week.

Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury, apparently, isn’t as bad as it was initially thought to be. There was talk in the immediate aftermath of last week’s game against the Cowboys that he could possible land on injured reserve. Since then, the Los Angeles Rams have dialed back the concern. But we are still waiting to know whether or not he can grip a football, something that’s kind of important for quarterbacks.

Stafford did not practice at all this week, and it’s going to be a game-time decision for the Rams whether or not to play him. They’re on the road to play the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is in the early time slot on Sunday, so you’ll at least have time to make any last-minute adjustments to fantasy football lineups and betting decisions.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 9

The Rams are three-point underdogs with the situation around Stafford still cloudy. Those lines reflect little confidence that he’ll be able to play this week. I would certainly stay away from the Rams if Stafford can’t suit up.

Stafford hasn’t had much appeal in DFS leagues this season. He’s only had one game with more than a single touchdown pass, and he’s got eight total with seven interceptions. If he does play, I wouldn’t treat him any differently, a low end option who probably doesn’t belong in your starting lineup. Obviously if Brett Rypien starts for the Rams, I’d stay far away from him. Worse, in that scenario, it’ll be a real drag on Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua’s fantasy value.