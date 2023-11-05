Puka Nacua injury: What status means for Week 9

Inactives update: Nacua is officially ACTIVE.

Game day update: Puka Nacua is expected to play, per Adam Schefter.

The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a handful of high-profile injuries this week. In addition to quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Puka Nacua is battling through a knee injury.

Nacua is officially questionable for the team’s Week 9 road game against the Green Bay Packers. The one positive on Nacua’s status is that he was at least able to work as a limited participant in all three practices this week. That would certainly seem to give him a better shot at playing. Both Nacua and Stafford are likely going to be game-time decisions, and you’ll have to monitor both situations as they’ll directly impact each other for both betting and fantasy football purposes.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 9

The Packers are favored by three in this game, with Stafford off the board. Even if Nacua does play, without Stafford, the Rams will be leaning on Brett Rypien who’ll be tossing a lot of check downs. Stay away from the Rams if you’re betting on this game.

Normally a solid WR2 in DFS lineups, Nacua’s fantasy value would take a big hit without Stafford. You might consider him a flex in that case, but it’s risky. Cooper Kupp’s fantasy value would be similarly risky in that scenario, though he may be a better flex play.