Josh Downs injury: What status means for Week 9

Game status update: Downs is officially ACTIVE for Sunday’s game.

LB Zaire Franklin is inactive for #INDvsCAR. pic.twitter.com/Imogwg615z — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 5, 2023

Game day update: Downs is “tracking to play”, per Adam Schefter. He’ll work out ahead of the game to see how it feels, but currently intends to play.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs was a mid-week addition to the injury report. He’s apparently dealing with a knee issue, and after a full practice on Wednesday, he was listed as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. The Colts gave him a questionable designation on the official injury report.

Indianapolis is on the road to face the Carolina Panthers this week. Kickoff for that game is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 9

Downs has been a rookie surprise this season. He’s second on the team with 40 receptions on 56 targets for 473 yards and two touchdowns. He’s got 218 yards and two scores over his last three games.

The Colts are favored by two points over the Panthers. Obviously, that’s a slightly tougher spread to close if they don’t have Downs, though I would think they can do it.

Downs is a solid WR3 option in DFS lineups, maybe even a WR2 given the matchup this week. If he can’t play, Michael Pittman’s value would surge, and Alec Pierce would have some appeal as a flex.