Joe Mixon injury: What status means for Week 9

Update: Mixon is active as expected. Start him as you usually would in fantasy football.

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised people with news Wednesday that running back Joe Mixon was on the injury report with a chest issue. He didn’t appear to be injured during the previous week’s win over the 49ers, but he was practicing in full on Thursday and Friday, clearing the way for him to play this week, despite a questionable designation on the official injury report.

The Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football this week.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 9

Mixon had his best game of the season last week, running the ball 16 times for 86 yards and a touchdown, adding 23 yards on three catches. The Bengals are two-point favorites over the Bills, and Mixon should have a significant role against a Bills defense that’s ranked 22nd against the run.

It’s safe to put Mixon into your fantasy football lineups too. He should have plenty to do in this game. Plus, he’s scored in each of his last three games against the Bills.

If Mixon were unable to suit up, Trayveon Williams would most likely handle backup duties.