Kyler Murray injury: What status means for Week 9

Update — The Cardinals are making Murray inactive for Week 9 vs. the Browns. QB Jeff Driskel is expected to back up Tune the starter.

Is this the week that Kyler Murray returns to action? It’s hard to say, because the Arizona Cardinals are going to take that decision right down to the wire.

Murray, who hasn’t played since December of last season, was cleared to resume practicing with the team last month. Since then the Cardinals have been coy about when he’ll actually resume playing. But since the trade that sent Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, it’s clear that Murray will resume his starting role, eventually.

He’s listed as questionable on the official injury report. The Cardinals travel to play the Cleveland Browns this week. That game is in the 1 p.m. ET time slot, so you’ll have time to make any last minute fantasy football lineup decisions or bets on the game.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 9

Right now, the Cardinals are 11.5-point underdogs for this one, but you have to think that line would be at least a little narrower if Murray suits up. I would caution you not to go overboard with betting on the Cardinals if they have Murray, but he does at least make this a more competitive game.

As for fantasy, this is a tough matchup for Murray to make his season debut. The Browns are allowing the fewest passing yards per game of any team in the NFL, just 163 per contest on average. Opposing quarterbacks have scored four rushing touchdowns against them though, which could give Murray some fantasy appeal.

I’d be a little weary of leaning on Murray in his first game back, but he’d be a much better option than Clayton Tune, who’d start for the Cardinals if Murray doesn’t.