Matthew Stafford is INACTIVE for Week 9 vs. Packers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Stafford suffered a thumb injury as he hit Mazi Smith’s helmet as he was completing his throwing motion. It doesn’t seem like he will be out long.

Brett Rypien will start today, source says. Matthew Stafford will be inactive. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 5, 2023

Stafford has thrown for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The turnovers have been concerning and played a role in the Rams’ struggles. Although he didn't have Cooper Kupp the first few weeks of the season, Puka Nacua became Stafford’s top target. The Rams have a ton of issues, but it feels like it may be time for them to start rebuilding.

With Stafford out, Brett Rypien is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Rams. I would not start him in any fantasy leagues. However, Darrell Henderson will be a strong play today. I expect them to rely on the veteran running back with their starting quarterback out. Henderson has ran well since being signed by the Rams and I would expect the successes to continue through this week against the Packers.