Josh Downs is ACTIVE for Week 9 vs. Panthers

Update: Downs is officially ACTIVE for Sunday’s game.

LB Zaire Franklin is inactive for #INDvsCAR. pic.twitter.com/Imogwg615z — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 5, 2023

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is active for the Indianapolis Colts Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Downs is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in their matchup with the New Orleans Saints last week. According to Adam Schefter, Downs is not 100%, but he still wants to play for his team.

Downs has 40 receptions or 473 yards and two touchdowns this season. He was drafted by the Colts in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s a bit surprising to see a third round pick have this strong of an impact on an offense this early into the season. However, Downs was a monster in college and shouldn’t have been on the board that late.

This is not a week where I would start Downs. Hearing that he isn't 100% scares me a bit and I’m not sure how much he will be on the field. I would expect him to be limited and maybe play the big passing downs, but it’s unknown what the Colts will do. The Colts are all facing. strong passing defense in the Panthers who are allowing 186.6 passing yards per game which is the 6th lowest in the NFL.