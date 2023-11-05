Joe Mixon is ACTIVE for Week 9 vs. Bills

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is active for their Week 9 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Mixon was dealing with chest injury this week at practice that kept him limited in their first practice of the week. He practiced fully the rest of the week, so this shouldn’t be an injury that has any affect on his performance this week.

Mixon has 112 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns. It was a slow start to the season, but a lot of that could've been because of Joe Burrow’s injury. Teams were stacking the box and making Burrow beat them and it had been working. This past weekend, the Bengals passing offense looked as good as we have seen it, so I would expect defenses to start changing the way they play them.

Mixon should start in fantasy leagues this week. I would expect him to score a touchdown and add at least 50 rushing yards. Buffalo is struggling against the run this season as they’re allowing 122 rushing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. We have known Buffalo to be strong against the run in previous years, however that has not been the case this season.