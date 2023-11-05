Considering the injury report as you address the Week 10 fantasy waiver wire

Week 9 of the NFL season is winding down and it had its share of injuries as usual. Not all of the injuries in Week 9 will push another player into fantasy stardom, but these injuries will be worth monitoring for various reasons. Let’s take a look at the major injuries and possible waiver pickups, if any, that might help your fantasy team.

Jalen Hall, QB, Vikings — Concussion

The rookie QB got the win on his stat line, but it was all QB Josh Dobbs after Hall was knocked out of the game early with a concussion. Dobbs led the team to a road victory over the Falcons, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another. His rushing ability keeps him in play for fantasy value each week. Pick him up as a streamer/bye week replacement.

Josh Downs, WR, Colts — Knee injury

Downs came into this week questionable with a knee injury and was forced from the game with a knee injury. The Colts play the Patriots in Germany. This week he was replaced by Isaiah McKenzie, who caught two passes for 12 yards. McKenzie can probably be left on the waiver wire unless you are in extremely deep leagues.

Christian Watson, WR, Packers — Concussion, chest, back injuries

Watson’s injuries sound bad, but we don’t know if he actually has a concussion or the extent of his other injuries, but, if he misses time, Dontayvion Wicks would see the biggest bump in work. Wicks caught four passes for 49 yards and could have some value moving forward depending on Watson’s injuries. His upside isn’t great in an offense that hasn’t been hitting on all cylinders, but in deeper leagues he would be an add.

K.J. Osborn, WR, Vikings — Concussion

Osborn took a hard helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked him out of the game with a concussion. Trishton Jackson took over all of his snaps, but he only caught 1-of-3 targets for two yards. He’s a name to keep in mind for extremely deep leagues, but isn’t worth adding in 12-team leagues.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles — Forearm injury

Goedert suffered an arm injury against the Cowboys. We don’t yet know the extent of the injury and the Eagles have a bye week in Week 10. Jack Stoll is his backup, but no tight end saw a target after Goedert was forced from the game. His absence could push targets elsewhere, but they would likely get spread out within the top Eagles fantasy players.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings — Oblique, rib injury

Hockenson led the Vikings in receptions, targets and receiving yards in Week 9, but did suffer a late ribs/oblique injury. How severe is unknown at this time. Josh Oliver is his backup and would likely be worth picking up in 2TE leagues if Hockenson were to miss time, but isnt a preferred pickup in the majority of leagues.

Cam Akers, RB, Vikings — Achilles injury

Akers suffered an Achilles injury, the second of his career. It doesn’t sound good, so it looks like Alexander Mattison should be able to continue his dominant snap share as the RB1. He is rostered in 91% of leagues, so won’t be available. Ty Chandler should move into the backup role, which isn’t a fantasy role, but could be with a Mattison injury.

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants — Knee injury

Jones might be done for the season with an ACL injury and Tyrod Taylor is currently on I.R. with a rib injury. That leaves Tommy DeVito, who was awful in relief of Jones, or Matt Barkley off the practice squad for next week against the Cowboys. Neither are worth pickups and you should play the Cowboys D/ST as many times as possible.