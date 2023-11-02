Deandre Hopkins is ACTIVE for Week 9 vs. Titans

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday Night Football in Week 9 of the NFL season. Tennessee will already be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill as he continues to deal with an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the game. There was concern that teammate DeAndre Hopkins also wouldn’t be able to suit up, as he was listed as questionable with a toe injury, but he is officially active.

Hopkins has come down with 31 of his 53 targets for 504 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the Titans’ receivers by 303 yards and is tied with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with three receiving touchdowns. Hopkins connected with Will Levis early in last week’s win, coming down with 128 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Hopkins has a good matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. They are allowing the ninth-most passing yards per game. Levis will have a tough test staying upright against T.J. Watt and a returning Cam Heyward, but Hopkins being active should make it easier.