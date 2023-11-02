DeAndre Hopkins injury: What status means for Week 9

Thursday update: Hopkins reportedly will play on Thursday Night Football against the Steelers, per Tom Pelissero. He’s a must start in most leagues, especially with his connection last week with Will Levis, who will get the start again this week.

The Tennessee Titans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on a short week in Week 9. The Titans have ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill, meaning that rookie QB Will Levis will be the starter after picking up the win in Week 8. The Titans’ offense could be without starting wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been dealing with a toe injury and is listed as questionable.

Hopkins was listed as a limited practice participant on Monday and Tuesday. Tennessee didn’t officially practice, and these were estimations. The concern is that when the team held its lone full practice of the week, Hopkins remained on the sideline. It could have been a tactic to get him extra rest, but we won’t know until the inactives list is released around 6:45 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 9

The Steelers are allowing the ninth-most passing yards per game. They are expected to get back defensive tackle Cameron Heyward to shore up the line, so Pittsburgh could generate more pressure this week than we have seen. Still, if you are going to bet or start any Titans’ receiver in this matchup, it will be Hopkins. Last week with Levis under center, DHop finished with 128 yards and three touchdowns on only four receptions. He had a team-high six targets so if he is ruled active, you could certainly still look at taking his yardage over or using him in DFS just from the anticipated workload.