Cardinals RB Emari Demercado not practicing Thursday ahead of Week 9 vs. Browns

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Cardinals’ backfield will likely look different this week. For one, former starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Secondly, backup running back Emari Demercado is dealing with a toe injury and could miss the game.

Not at practice again: WR Michael Wilson, RB Emari Demercado, G Trystan Colon. Appears to be strong possibility that active QBs Sunday will be Clayton Tune and Jeff Driskel. Just a gut feeling. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) November 2, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Arizona has been missing starting running back James Conner, who remains on injured reserve. Demercado and Keaontay Ingram have taken over as the backup running backs. Demercado has run the ball 49 times for 195 yards and one touchdown. He has added 64 additional yards on 12 receptions.

If he is active, he can be flexed in 12-team leagues or larger. There are four teams on bye this week, and Arizona is likely going with rookie quarterback Clayton Tune under center. Demercado could benefit from an increased workload and check-downs from Tune, so has value in larger leagues. If he is inactive, sub Ingram in those bigger league flex spots.