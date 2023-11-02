 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals RB Emari Demercado not practicing Thursday ahead of Week 9 vs. Browns

We break down the news that Emari Demercado is dealing with a toe injury. What it means for Week 9 and beyond.

By Teddy Ricketson
Emari Demercado #31 of the Arizona Cardinals runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Cardinals’ backfield will likely look different this week. For one, former starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Secondly, backup running back Emari Demercado is dealing with a toe injury and could miss the game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Arizona has been missing starting running back James Conner, who remains on injured reserve. Demercado and Keaontay Ingram have taken over as the backup running backs. Demercado has run the ball 49 times for 195 yards and one touchdown. He has added 64 additional yards on 12 receptions.

If he is active, he can be flexed in 12-team leagues or larger. There are four teams on bye this week, and Arizona is likely going with rookie quarterback Clayton Tune under center. Demercado could benefit from an increased workload and check-downs from Tune, so has value in larger leagues. If he is inactive, sub Ingram in those bigger league flex spots.

