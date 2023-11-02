Saquon Barkley limited Wednesday, Thursday ahead of Week 9 vs. Raiders

The New York Giants will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. There is hope that starting quarterback Daniel Jones will be able to return under center. While likely cautionary, running back Saquon Barkley has been listed on the injury report with an ankle injury. He was limited on both Wednesday and Thursday and will have just one more day of practice to try and avoid being listed as questionable.

Raiders and Giants injury report: pic.twitter.com/QclhyVksnm — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) November 2, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Barkley is one of the best in the league when he is healthy and active. Jones being back under center is theoretically an improvement over Tyrod Taylor, who had been playing well while Jones was hurt. If the starting QB can be the guy that New York paid him to be last offseason, Barkley should be in line for a big game.

If he is healthy, Barkley should be started across fantasy league formats and sizes. If Barkley is inactive, we have seen that Matt Breida can’t be trusted, so you would need to find a different backfield to utilize.