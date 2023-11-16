Ravens TE Mark Andrews ruled OUT for Week 11 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals to open up Week 11 on Thursday night. The Ravens are driving down the field, but tight end Mark Andrews stayed down on the field after a gain that ended near the goal line. He got tackled awkwardly but eventually walked off the field under his own power.

Mark Andrews injury updates

Update: Andrews has been ruled OUT for the remainder of Thursday night’s game, per Jonas Shaffer. Now the focus turns to how serious the injury is and if he will be able to suit up for the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Isaiah Likely will take over as the team’s main tight end with Charlie Kolar serving as the backup.

Update: Andrews is questionable to return and has been diagnosed with an ankle injury. Andrews walked into the blue medical tent and was almost instantly escorted to the locker room. He was still walking under his own power.

NO, MARK ANDREWS IS DOWN pic.twitter.com/tJno56NHs9 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 17, 2023

Andrews would be a huge loss for the Baltimore offense that already isn’t very pass-heavy. The tight end had two receptions on the opening drive, finishing with 23 yards. Andrews has played in nine games this season and has brought in 43 of his 59 targets for 521 yards and six touchdowns. He leads the team in receiving touchdowns and trails wide receiver Zay Flowers by only 24 receiving yards.

Fantasy fallout with Mark Andrews out

Andrews is a top tight end on a weekly basis for fantasy football. Missing him will certainly take a hit on your lineups this week and next. In the short-term, he will finish with two receptions for 23 yards. For the long term, you will want to use this game to scout how the Ravens use Likely to see if he would be a suitable replacement moving forward.