Bengals QB Joe Burrow ruled OUT in Week 11 vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens are playing an injury-riddled game on Thursday night. Baltimore has already ruled out tight end Mark Andrews with an ankle injury and quarterback Lamar Jackson spent some time in the medical tent. Now, Bengals QB Joe Burrow went into the medical tent and is getting his throwing hand examined.

Joe Burrow injury updates

Update: Burrow has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game, per Adam Schefter. This is Browning’s game now.

Update: Zac Taylor was asked about Burrow’s status as the team came out of halftime, and he said that he doesn’t expect Burrow back tonight. The Bengals have still not ruled him out.

Update: Burrow is questionable to return and has been diagnosed with a right wrist injury.

Very clear on the broadcast. Joe Burrow's right hand significantly swollen. pic.twitter.com/khuybezDWF — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) November 17, 2023

Update: Burrow is heading to the locker room for further evaluation. He tried to test the arm/wrist/hand and was unable to throw it accurately. Burrow was visibly frustrated and then took off with a trainer for the locker room. Backup Jake Browning will take over if Burrow isn’t able to return.

You can see how bad the grip is pic.twitter.com/kCSciI18lj — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) November 17, 2023

Burrow was clearly favoring his hand in his final pass of Cincinnati’s last drive. He was tackled hard the play before and it seems like his throwing hand isn’t at 100%.

Joe Burrow in the blue medical tent. Looked like something with his right hand/wrist. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 17, 2023

This would be the latest in a long line of injuries for Burrow over his career and even this season. Since entering the league in 2020, he has torn his ACL, MCL and PCL, dislocated a finger, and had two knee strains and a calf strain. The calf was the focal point of the 2023 pre-season and Burrow supposedly re-aggravated it in Week 2. This latest injury is being checked out on his right wrist which he fractured in the fall of 2017 and needed surgery to repair.

Fantasy football impact

Burrow missing time would not only be harmful to your likely starting quarterback slot but also impact players on offense. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (when healthy) would take huge hits to their projected output despite the likelihood of an uptick in targets. Running back Joe Mixon would likely see an increase in carries but would face more stacked boxes until Browning, or whoever is under center, proves they can beat a secondary.

Cincinnati has already had its bye week and will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 12. That is followed by games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.