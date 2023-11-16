Vikings RB Alexander Mattison upgraded to limited Thursday ahead of Week 11 vs. Broncos

The Minnesota Vikings backfield has gotten bit by the injury bug. Backup RB Cam Akers tore his Achilles and is done for the year. Starting running back Alexander Mattison is in the league’s concussion protocol and is trying to clear it in under a week, which would be just the second time that has happened over the last year. If he can’t suit up, the backfield will be led by Ty Chandler.

Alexander Mattison injury updates

Thursday update: Mattison was upgraded to a limited practice participant on Thursday. This doesn’t necessarily mean he will clear the protocols, as players typically return to practice and see if there are any setbacks with how they’re feeling. Still, this is a step in the right direction for Mattison.

Fantasy football analysis

The Denver Broncos defense allows the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. If Mattison is cleared and active, he would be worth a play in the game due to the matchup. Alternatively, if Mattison is not cleared and doesn’t play, Chandler should see plenty of touches and is an intriguing play in 12-team leagues or larger given the matchup.