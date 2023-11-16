Eagles TE Dallas Goedert not expected to play in Week 11 vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without their starting tight end for a few weeks. Dallas Goedert suffered a forearm injury in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys. Philly is coming off its bye week, during which Goedert had surgery to repair his injured forearm. He is still expected to miss a few weeks, but the Eagles have yet to add him to injured reserve, which suggests he could be back within the next four weeks.

Dallas Goedert injury updates

Thursday update: Goedert successfully had his surgery, and there is hope he can return in the next three weeks. Otherwise, we may see him land on IR, which would sideline him for at least four games. Unsurprisingly, he did not practice on Thursday.

Fantasy football analysis

With Goedert likely sidelined, the Eagles are expected to see Jack Stoll take over as the starting tight end. He has been a non-factor this season, with only 10 yards on two receptions over nine games. Stoll is not worth the risk of playing him this week unless you are in a 32-team league and have to play an Eagles’ tight end.

Goedert’s absence could help Devonta Smith, who has seen an increase in targets when Goedert has missed time in the past.