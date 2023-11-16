Jerry Jeudy downgraded to limited at Thursday practice ahead of Week 11 vs. Vikings

The Denver Broncos will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11’s edition of Sunday Night Football. The Broncos will have a tough test as they take on the surging Vikings that have won five in a row and may be getting back star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Denver is having injury troubles of their own, as WR Jerry Jeudy popped up on Thursday’s injury report.

Jerry Jeudy injury updates

Thursday Update: Jeudy wasn’t included on the team’s opening injury report on Wednesday. He was listed as a limited participant on Thursday. Jeudy will have one more practice on Friday to try and avoid heading into the weekend with an injury designation.

Fantasy football analysis

The Vikings allow the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If Jeudy is active, he is a decent play this week, given the matchup. He brought in all three of his targets last week for 35 yards. Jeudy is a flex play in 12-team leagues or larger, but other than that, he isn’t worth starting. Courtland Sutton has gotten the majority of the targets, and he should be started regardless of Jeudy’s injury status.