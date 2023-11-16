Antonio Gibson not practicing ahead of Week 11 vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders will return home this Sunday to host the New York Giants for an NFC East showdown and may be without running back Antonio Gibson for this Week 11 contest. Gibson has been dealing with a toe injury this week and his status is worth monitoring as we inch closer towards gameday.

Antonio Gibson injury updates

Thursday update: Gibson missed practice on Thursday, the second straight day that the fourth-year running back has missed. Missing back-to-back practices isn’t a good sign that he’ll be able to go and we’ll most likely get an injury designation on Friday.

Fantasy football analysis

Gibson was already a fringe flex player before the toe injury and I wouldn’t recommend starting him even if he is cleared for Sunday’s contest. He is firmly entrenched as RB2 with the commanders and has actually made more of an impact as a pass-catcher than on the ground this year. If he misses Sunday’s game, then the value of Brian Robinson Jr. only increases even further as he enters Week 11 as the No. 4 fantasy running back in standard leagues.