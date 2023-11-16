Will Khalil Herbert be activated from IR to play in Week 11 vs. Lions?

The Chicago Bears have been without starting running back Khalil Herbert since the team’s Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders. Herbert picked up both an ankle and a shin injury and was added to injured reserve. He has yet to be activated from IR, but reports suggested he was close last week and could be activated if he doesn’t suffer any setbacks ahead of the team’s game against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

Khalil Herbert injury updates

Thursday update: Herbert has returned to practice and was cited as getting in a full participation, per Chris Emma. If he gets another full practice in tomorrow, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him activated on Saturday and factored into the offensive game plan against Detroit.

Fantasy football analysis

The Lions allow the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Herbert likely wouldn’t see his regular workload in his first game back, especially with how D’Onta Foreman has sometimes looked. Chicago is about to have an interesting decision to make in the backfield, as when all of their running backs were healthy, they leaned on Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson.