Browns make it official, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start vs. Steelers in Week 11

Wednesday update: The Browns have made it official, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start against the Steelers in Week 11. He had an awful start to his career in Week 4 against a tough Ravens defense, but the team believes he’s come a long way since then. Add in PJ Walker’s one touchdown to five interceptions, and it makes sense that they’d give DTR another chance.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start on Sunday against the Steelers pic.twitter.com/t3CnHAkMVF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

The Cleveland Browns are expected to start rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Mary Kay Cabot. This news comes on the heels of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to his needing surgery on his right shoulder.

Thompson-Robinson was drafted out of UCLA in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He impressed enough in the preseason that the Browns ended up trading away Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, having DTR serve as the team’s backup alongside Walker.

Thompson-Robinson was the starter for Cleveland in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished his NFL debut 19-of-36 for 121 yards with three interceptions. The Ravens’ defense is a heck of a task in your first career game, but the Steelers’ defense is just as dominant, so this week won’t be a cake walk for the rookie. We don’t know how long of a leash Thompson-Robinson will have, so Cleveland could make the switch to Walker at any time.