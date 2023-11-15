Keenan Allen did not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 11 vs. Packers

The Los Angeles Chargers head to Green Bay this weekend to take on the Packers and their No. 1 receiver is dealing with a shoulder injury. Keenan Allen suffered the injury in Week 10, as he was in and out of the game against the Detroit Lions. The injury didn’t slow down his production though, as he caught 11 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Keenan Allen injury updates

Wednesday update: Allen did not practice on Wednesday as he nursed his shoulder injury. He will likely get as much time as he needs this week to heal and get ready for the Packers, so don’t be too discouraged if he misses more practice time this week. It would be nice to see him get some work by Friday, but he could probably miss ecvery day and still play on Sunday.

Fantasy football analysis

Allen is a must start as long as he is playing. If he ends up not being able to go, multiple receivers would get their shot, but we have yet to see any other receiver step up this year with Mike Williams and Josh Palmer out. Quentin Johnston and Jalen Guyton would have the best shot at being fantasy worthy if Allen misses.

Betting analysis

If Allen misses this game, it would be a huge blow to the Chargers offense, as they would be down all three of their starting wide receivers fro Week 1. They might still be able to beat the Packers without them, but there is no doubt their offense would be supremely hindered.