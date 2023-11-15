Texans WR Noah Brown does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 11 vs. Cardinals

The surging Houston Texans will face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 of the NFL season. The Texans’ offense is starting to click but is dealing an almost laughable amount of injuries. Houston has won back-to-back games but may have to play Week 11 without wide receiver Noah Brown. He picked up a knee injury while dominating the Cincinnati Bengals defense for 172 yards on seven receptions.

Noah Brown injury updates

Wednesday update: Brown did not practice on Wednesday as he is dealing with his knee injury. With how much of an impact he had in the team’s Week 10 win, it’s likely that Brown was given Wednesday off to get some extra rest. Brown would have two more days to practice to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.

Fantasy football analysis

Brown certainly had a breakout, but in reality, he is the WR3 on the offense when he, Nico Collins and Tank Dell are healthy. If Collins misses another game, Brown could be an interesting addition to 12-team lineups or larger in a flex spot. If they are all active, however, Brown would be relegated to a DFS dart throw.