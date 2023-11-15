Dameon Pierce not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 11 vs. Cardinals

The Houston Texans will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 of the NFL season. Houston has been without starting running back Dameon Pierce for the last two games as he has been dealing with an ankle injury. Pierce is starting off the week not practicing on Wednesday, but there are still two days for him to return to practice and suit up for Sunday’s game.

#Texans not practicing Jimmie Ward, Laremy Tunsil, Henry To'oTo'o and Dameon Pierce @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 15, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Pierce has struggled this season and has missed the start of the Texans’ offense turning itself around. The running back has played in seven games and has just 327 yards and one touchdown on 109 carries. He has added 84 additional yards on eight receptions. We saw last season how good Pierce could be, and you have to think with the progress quarterback C.J. Stroud has already made that if he can get healthy, Pierce is in for better results.

If Pierce misses this week, you can look at starting his backup Devin Singletary. The veteran didn’t do much with added opportunity in Week 9, but he dominated last week. Singletary finished with 150 yards and a score on 30 carries.