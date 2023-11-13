Will Justin Jefferson play in Week 11 vs. Broncos?

The Minnesota Vikings’ season is suddenly looking much more promising. What seemed like a death sentence — a season-ending injury to the team’s starting quarterback with a 4-4 record — has turned into one of the best stories of the year in the league. Josh Dobbs, who started part of the Cardinals’ season while Kyler Murray rehabbed from an ACL tear, has proven to be the perfect fit with this Minnesota squad. However, through this transition, the Vikings have been missing their greatest weapon in Justin Jefferson. Could the star wide receiver return to play this wee?

Jefferson has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury since October 8, but reports out of the Vikings organization indicate that he is improving, potentially to the point of getting back on the field in Week 11 when the Vikings take on the Denver Broncos during Sunday Night Football. Jefferson practiced in a limited capacity last week, but did not play in Week 10.

Head coach Kevin O’Conell said that Jefferson is “ramping up” ahead of Week 11, and Jefferson is enthusiastic about getting back out there to get in on the fun:

I can not wait to get on the field with this team again!!! — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) November 12, 2023

Check back at DKNetwork for updates on Jefferson’s status at practice this week. Without Jefferson, Dobbs has been leaning on tight end TJ Hockenson and WR Jordan Addison. Dobbs is 43-for-64 for 426 yards and three touchdowns in his two games as a Viking.